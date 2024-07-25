Sdp | Finland is a paradise, said the Afghan father – this is how Nasima Razmyar’s background affects her thinking

Nasima Razmyar, vice-president of Sdp, says that her background also affects the policy she wants to promote. The family that came to Finland as refugees had a hard time during Razmyar’s childhood. Still, his father said that Finland is a paradise.

Nasima Razmyar in front of her childhood home in Käpylä with a familiar stone from her childhood. Being in the yard of his childhood home is stopping for Razmyar.

“Tfather waved at us from the other window when we left for school in the morning as children. He also drank tea in it when we got home,” MP Nasima Razmyar (sd), says in front of his childhood home in Käpylä, Helsinki.

“It’s breathtaking to be here in the yard.”