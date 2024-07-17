Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Sdp | Eveliina Heinäluoma’s child was born

July 17, 2024
in World Europe
Sdp | Eveliina Heinäluoma’s child was born
Jouni Ovaska, MP from the center, also had a baby at the weekend.

Sdp’s second-term Member of Parliament Eveliina Heinäluoman a child has been born, Heinäluoma’s father Eero Heinäluoma tells message service in X.

“Life’s most important news. I woke up in the morning as a grandfather. Huge congratulations”, commented Eero Heinäluoma, currently working as a member of the Sdp’s MEP.

Eveliina Heinäluoma worked in the parliament until the end of the session despite her pregnancy.

Just last Friday, he was sitting in the great hall of the parliament voting for the so-called “conversion law”.

Heinäluoma also sat on the administrative committee of the parliament, which served as the report committee for the exception law.

More the member of parliament has recently had a child.

Center Member of Parliament Jouni Ovaskan the child was born last weekend.

“A tiny little boy saw the world for the first time in his life early this morning. At the same time, I became a father,” Ovaska told the social media service on Instagram on Sunday.

Former chairman of the centre Annika Saarikko on the other hand, gave birth to her third child on Thursday of last week.


