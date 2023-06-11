Sdp | Democrat: Kaisa Vatanen’s candidacy for Sdp’s party secretary

Sunday, June 11, 2023
June 11, 2023
in World Europe
Vatanen is the Sdp’s head of political preparation.

Sdp’s The Pirkanmaa district party group has decided to appoint Kaisa Vatanen running for party secretary, says Democrat. According to the newspaper, Vatanen has given his consent to the matter.

The current party secretary Antton Rönnholm’s the successor will be elected at the party meeting in early September.

They have previously applied for the position Matti Niemi on Wednesday and Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi on Friday.

