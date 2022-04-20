Thursday, April 21, 2022
Sdp | Antti Rinnet was not elected mayor of Lohja

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in World Europe
Jarkko Härmälä, who managed the S Group’s hotel company Sokotel, was elected.

Parliamentary Vice-President Antti Rinneen (sd) was not elected the new mayor of Lohja. The city council voted for the election in a closed ballot, with Rinne finishing third in the first round.

The head of the S Group’s hotel company Sokotelia made it to the decisive second round of voting Jarkko Härmälä and the Administrative Director of the Uusimaa Federation Inka Tikkanen. Among the council groups, the Coalition Party and the Christian Democrats set out to support Härmälä, Sdp Rinnet. The Greens, the Center and the RKP supported Tikka.

In the first round, Härmälä received 21 votes, Tikkanen 18 and Rinne 12. Rinne thus received one more vote than there are members in the SDP group.

In the second round of voting, Härmälä collected 26 votes and Tikkanen 24. One proxy left a blank ballot.

Recommended

