Sdp | Antti Lindtman demands the government to be prepared for the worsening of the situation on the eastern border

Sdp is meeting in Tampere. On Sunday, Jutta Urpilainen is expected to enter the presidential race. European election candidates will be named on Saturday.

Tampere

Sdp’s chairman Antti Lindtman says that Finland must be prepared on the eastern border to react to a situation even worse than the current one if necessary, and the government’s task is to ensure that there is full readiness for this.

According to Lindtman, Sdp supports the government in the measures introduced on the eastern border. Finland closed the border crossing points in Southeast Finland the night before Saturday, because more and more asylum seekers had started coming across the border with the apparent support of the Russian authorities.

“Finland was well prepared to respond to the ongoing situation on the eastern border, thanks to the amendments made to the Border Guard Act during the last government term. These tools were put in the kit at the eleventh moment, and now the government could rely on them in its actions,” said Lindtman.

“We support the government’s line to introduce these tools. Border security is a common issue for the entire nation.”

Read more: Häkkänen in Yle: “Guided asylum seeking at Finland’s borders will be stopped by any means”

Lindtman repeated his earlier demand that the funding of the Border Guard must be strengthened. In addition, in his opinion, Finland should clearly take a more active approach to passing the EU’s immigration package. The long-prepared reform is still in progress in the EU.

In addition, in Lindtman’s opinion, the government should quickly introduce the so-called border procedure, which means speeding up the processing of asylum applications already at the border. According to Lindtman, Finland could already regulate the border procedure without waiting for the EU’s progress. The procedure has been used in the EU on a voluntary basis and it is planned to be made mandatory.

Lindtman held a political situation review for the Sdp party council on Saturday, which is meeting in Tampere at the end of the week.

In Lindtman’s opinion, the government should invite the parties, i.e. employees and employers, to genuine negotiations and create incentives for both parties to come to an agreement.

“A genuine negotiation situation or trust between the parties will not be created as long as the government writes its policies with pens given from the employer’s stronghold in Eteläranta.”

In his speech, Lindtman proposed that the government would try to make an agreement in cooperation with the parties, which would mean, among other things, an emergency package for the construction industry and the abandonment of several working life reforms.

On Sunday The EU commissioner is on the program of the Sdp party council Jutta Urpilainen’s story a speech in which he is expected to announce that he is running as the Sdp’s presidential candidate.

On Saturday, in addition to Lindtman’s speech, Sdp will name the first five candidates for the EU parliamentary elections.

Sdp currently has two EU parliamentarians, Eero Heinäluoma and Miapetra Kumpula-Natri. Kumpula-Natri was elected as a Member of Parliament in the spring parliamentary elections, but she decided to continue in the EU Parliament until the end of the term, i.e. until next spring.