Sdp | Antti Lindtman became the new chairman of Sdp with clear figures

Lindtman won his opponent Krista Kiuru by clear numbers.

Parliamentary group chairman Antti Lindtman won the Sdp members’ vote for the party’s new chairman by clear numbers.

The party convention crowd gathered to hear the result of the vote on Friday evening in Jyväskylä.

Lindtman, who was also considered the pre-favorite of the competition, received 12,546 votes, or 77.8 percent of the votes. His opponent, a multiple minister Krista Kiuru got 3,587 votes, or 22.2 percent of the votes.

“Phew. That was quite a result,” Lindtman said to the party delegates and described his turnout as even better than he himself “had dared to hope”.

Dems organized a member vote for the new chairman for the first time.

A total of 59.6 percent of party members with the right to vote cast their votes. There were 52 rejected or empty votes.

The membership vote was officially advisory, and it would have been possible for around five hundred party congress representatives to still vote on the matter. However, Kiuru assured Lindtman’s support in his speech and thus withdrew from the competition.

In his speech Lindtman thanked not only his rival Kiuru, but also the outgoing chairman, Sanna Marinia and his wife Kaija Stormbom.

“Hope is not a shame. I was also elected only the second time,” he told Kiuru and referred to 2019.

At that time, Marin was elected prime minister Antti Rinne (sd) instead. In the election, he beat Lindtman by a few votes.

“My biggest thanks to you, Sanna. You were responsible in a time that will remain in the history of Finland and the party,” said Lindtman.

He handed over to Marin Manuela Boscon the painting I painted.

“We have enough work land,” said Lindtman in his rebuke Petteri Orpon (kok) government.

“Finns look up to us. We are the party that gives Finns hope.”

