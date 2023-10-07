middle East

The Israeli troops, after the Hamas missile attack on Israel, entered the town of Sderot, on the border of the Gaza Strip, in Israeli territory, but only 4 km from the Strip, because there could be Israeli citizens captured by the Gaza commandos Hamas militiamen. The news was reported by the Israeli broadcaster Reshet 13 TV News, adding that militants are holding Israelis hostage in the city of Ofakim, and that five Palestinian militants have already been killed in the city of Sderot and that houses have been set on fire .





01:39