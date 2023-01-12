BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment released the debut trailer for SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble, the new game based on the famous tokusatsu saga — in particular on the Shin Kamen Rider feature film — recently announced for Japan. It is announced that the title will also be available in the Southeast Asian regions with an English-language version in conjunction with the domestic launch, next March 23rd. The game is in development for Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Switch version, available in both physical and digital formats, will support 30 frames per second (unlocked) both in portable mode and with the console inserted in the dock. The resolution will be 1280×720 in the first case, 1920×1080 in the second. On PC the title will run at 60 FPS with full HD resolution. Let’s see the trailer for the game below.

SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble – Debut Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment via Gematsu