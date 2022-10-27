Starting today, the third and final DLC for SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCElo Unit & Scenario Pack called Flash and Rebirth. With this downloadable content you can get playable units Gundam Exia Repair IV from Mobile Suit Gundam 00 (in particular, from the theatrical performance Gundam 00 Festival 10 “Re: vision”), as well as Xi Gundam And Penelope from the feature film by Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway.

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Here you can read our review.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment