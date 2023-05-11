BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that from today for SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE the new DLC is available which adds the new to the roster of controllable units Gundam Aerial from the currently running TV series, Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY. Together with her will be available Suletta Mercurybut not only: the DLC package includes 100,000 Capital Tickets and first and second level Uncap Material, but also the Emblem of the Holders, the Miorine tomato and the clip of GUND-ARM Inc.

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC and here you can read our review.

SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury DLC Trailer

The new DLC "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Pack" is available for SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE now you can discover a new Gundam unit and a new pilot on the battlefields of SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE. Gundam Aerial and Suletta Mercury arrive to help restore the distorted world and bring back the true timeline of the Gundam series. The "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Pack" DLC also includes: the Emblem of the Holder, Miorine's Tomato and GUND-ARM Inc. Clip! In this DLC you will also get 100,000 CAPITAL tickets along with 1st and 2nd level Uncap Material. The "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Pack" also includes the GM (Gatheroad) Gundam Game Collaboration BGM. SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

