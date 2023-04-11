The Asian division of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced, via a post on Twitter, the arrival of a new DLC for SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE. This is the paid package that will add content from the new TV series of the franchise currently underway to the title, Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY. In detail, it is the unit Gundam Aerial and its pilot Suletta Mercury.

Further content, such as matching missions, has not yet been revealed. We only know that the DLC will be available starting from this one spring, so very soon. Although it was only the Asian division that made the announcement, it is very likely that this downloadable content will be released simultaneously all over the world. The price of the previous DLCs was €9.99 each, but each of them could count on two sets from two different productions, probably G-Witch’s will cost half if it includes a single unit.

We remind you that the game is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Here you can find our review of SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Asia