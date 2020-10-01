What kind of skimp is famous in the industry Born on 1 October 1906 in Bengal Presidency, SD Burman’s mother was Princess Nirmala Devi. She was the prince of Manipur, while her father MRN Dev Burman was the son of Maharaj of Tripura. Sachin Dev Burman had 9 siblings. He was the youngest of five brothers. It is interesting that despite being associated with the royal family, the story of Sachin Dev Burman’s miser is well-known throughout the industry. Not only this, he used to get angry too quickly and in a moment the anger would also go away.

Was fond of football, the team did not make happy songs if they lost SD Burman did not spend. That’s why many people in the industry called him a miser. But he was equally fond of food and drink. He loved football. It is said that once Mohan Bagan’s team lost, he told Gurudutt that today he cannot make a song of happiness. If there is a sad song, get it made.

Started at the radio station SD Burman, who gave historical music in films like Abhimaan, Jewel Thief, Guide, Pyaasa, Bandhani, Sujatha, Taxi Driver, stepped in with Sitarvadan in the music industry. After studying at Kolkata University, he joined the Calcutta radio station in 1932 as a singer.

Fear of fraud and theft The funny style of SD Burman has been very famous. In the biography of his son RD Burman, Khagesh Dev Burman wrote, ‘Before entering the temple, Sachin Dev Burman Sahab did not keep a pair of shoes or chappals together. He used to keep one chappal somewhere else and another. When someone asked him about this, he replied – Nowadays the theft incidents have increased. On this, his partner asked that if the thief took out another chap from the pile of chappals? To this, SD Burman replied that if the thief works so hard, he is really entitled to get it.

1 rupee quarrel with Sahir Ludhiani. The rift between SD Burman and Sahir Ludhianvi is also very famous in the industry. Guru Dutt was making his film ‘Pyaasa’. The reason for this difference was who got the credit of the song. Writer Satya Saran, who wrote a book on the life of SD Burman, told in an interview, ‘The matter had grown so much that Sahir Ludhianvi told Sachin Dev Burman that he wanted a fee of one rupee more. Sahir’s reasoning behind this insistence was that he had an equal hand in the popularity of SD’s music. SD Burm refused to accept the condition and the two never worked together again.

Lata Mangeshkar was also estranged SD Burman Sahab also had a fight with Lata Mangeshkar. Once in a radio interview, Lata ji said, ‘Our conversation was with a song from the 1958 film’ Stars from Ahead ‘. When I recorded the song ‘Pag Thumak Chalat …’, Pancham Da was very happy and made it OK. But Burman was a perfectionist. He called me that he wanted to re-record this song. I was going out somewhere, so I refused. Burman Sahab got angry on this. After that, we did not work together for many years.

… then Pancham Da celebrates the father This conflict between Lata and Sachin Dev Burman was resolved by his son RD Burman i.e. Pancham da. Four years later in 1962, while Rahul Dev Burman was composing the music for his film Chhote Nawab, he told his father SD Burman that as music director he wanted to sing Lata Didi in his first film. After this, both father and son had a very long conversation and finally SD Burman agreed.

Connection of Sachin Dev Burman and Sachin Tendulkar It is also interesting that the name of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is also due to SD Burman. Actually, Sachin Tendulkar’s grandfather Sachin Dev was a big fan of Burman. He inspired and named his grandson Sachin Tendulkar. The Tripura government also gives the Sachin Dev Burman Memorial Award every year in memory of Sachin Dev Burman. SDBerman Sahab died on 31 October 1975. In 2007, the government also issued a postage stamp in memory of SD Burman.

Sachin Dev Burman. It has been everyone’s dream to become the name of the Indian music industry. SD Burman Saheb, who hails from Tripura royalty, started in 1937 with Bengali films, but he gave music a new status in Hindi films. The music director of more than 100 films, SD Burman Saheb, took everyone’s career from Lata Mangeshkar to Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar to Mukesh to the seventh sky. Barman saheb was a far more interesting person than the best musician he ever had. There are many such stories about him, which still make every evening of the film world happy.