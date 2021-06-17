The SD Amorebieta first team will play their home games at the Lezama facilities this next season after their move to be promoted to LaLiga SmartBank Faced with the impossibility of doing so on his court in Urritxe, which does not meet some of the mandatory rules of the Second Division that did serve him in Second B.

The zornotzarra club has received a favorable report from LaLiga after its technical managers inspected the Athletic facilities last Monday. It will be field 2 in Lezama, where the first women’s team and Bilbao Athletic usually compete, which will host the matches of the azulón team driven by Iñigo Vélez de Mendizabal. In the aforementioned report, LaLiga details a series of improvements and actions that must be undertaken in the aforementioned field before the competition starts.

Amore appreciates the gesture of Athletic, of whom it is a club agreed in its network, since without “whose predisposition, collaboration and sensitivity” this favorable route would have been impossible given the circumstances. “Before joining the club’s Board of Directors, we said that in our project an SDA that was not from the hand of Athletic Club was not even imaginable. The experience of recent days, the way in which the Board of Directors and the Athletic professionals have turned to help us solve a ballot as difficult as finding a new field in record time in which to undertake a new adventure, reaffirms us in our vocation of service, collaboration and relationship with Athletic Club “, he says the president zornotzarra, Jon Larrea, in tune with his rojiblanco counterpart, Aitor Elizegi. Now they must plan the logistics for their partners to travel from their locality, just 15 kilometers from the Athletic factory. “We will not deny that the ideal would have been to be able to play our games in Urritxe, but once that option is ruled out, Lezama’s is, without a doubt, the best possible solution,” Larrea ditch.