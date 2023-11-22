The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine agreed with the museum in Amsterdam on Scythian gold

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has agreed with the Allard Pearson Museum in Amsterdam to move the Scythian gold of Crimea to the country.

At the same time, debts for storing artifacts that have accumulated over nine years will be forgiven. It is specified that the collection will be transferred soon, but the exact timing is unknown. Ministry of Culture of Ukraine named this decision is “a noble and worthy act of the partner country.”

The return of artifacts of special historical and cultural significance is a significant and multifaceted process. It combines both legal and museum work, both diplomatic and logistical activities Rostislav KarandeevHead of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine

Meanwhile, the director of the Crimean Central Museum of Taurida Andrey Malgin named the upcoming transfer to Ukraine of a collection of Scythian gold by seizing part of the cultural heritage of Crimea.

Photo: Monique Kooijmans/Allard Pierson/Reuters

Russia and Ukraine have been arguing for several years about the ownership of Scythian gold

Scythian gold is a collection of two thousand exhibits. Four Crimean museums donated it for the exhibition “Crimea – a golden island in the Black Sea” to the Dutch Allard Pearson Museum in February 2014. After the exhibition, the exhibits were supposed to return to the peninsula, but after Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum, Ukraine raised the question of their ownership.

On December 14, 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that Scythian gold should be returned to Ukraine. Then Kiev referred to the fact that, according to the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, cultural heritage must belong to a sovereign state. The court did not make a final decision on the ownership of the exhibits. Ukraine also had to pay the cost of storing exhibits in the storerooms of the Amsterdam Museum (about 111 thousand euros). Crimean museums protested the decision, and in 2019 the Amsterdam Court of Appeal overturned the district court’s decision.

However, on October 26, 2021, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal still decidedthat the collection should be transferred to Ukraine. The decision was again appealed, but in June 2023 the Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld it.

Photo: Monique Kooijmans/Allard Pierson/Reuters

In Crimea they warned about the loss of the collection if it is transferred to Kyiv

The head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, noted that if Scythian gold is transferred to Ukraine, the artifacts will be lost to the public. The politician said that Scythian gold will end up in a private collection at the home of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. “This will probably be their victory,” he said.

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, also warned that the collection could disappear if it is transferred to Ukraine. He called the Dutch Supreme Court’s decision a “serious, unforgivable sin.”

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, meanwhile, noted that perhaps the collection would be placed in the Sofia of Kiev national reserve in the Ukrainian capital.