Love is forever, or maybe not, especially if such love was never born. Hanabi And Mugi I’m there most popular couple in schoolwatched by all with admiration and envy, but no one knows their dirty secret: they both are fall in love with other people. Hanabi’s heart beats exclusively for Professor Kanai, Mugi’s for Professor Minigawa. Two unrequited loves, two broken hearts that are recomposed, superficially, thanks to a replacement. No mystery and no betrayal though, because both are aware of the clause of this relationship: no as soon as one of the two realizes his happiness, it all ends. Yet, as Francis Scott Fitzegerald wrote in it The Great Gatsby, “we are only human, drunk with the idea that love, only love, can heal all our torment”. Human to start feeling, perhaps, affection for the other person so what eventswith all their love affairs, could take an unexpected turn.

The manga of Scum’s Wish, announced during the Comicon of Naples 2022, thus tells an intrinsically human story, specifically adolescent, where Cupid plays serenely with the souls of all the characters. Realized by Mengo Yokoyarinow famous for the illustrations of Oshi no Kothe volume Star Comics it might seem like a work without particular pretensions and with a frivolous story, but it proves capable of entertaining and, above all, making us reflect on the difficult topic of love and interpersonal relationships.

Original title: Kuzu no Honkai

Italian title: Scum’s Wish

Japanese release: 2012

Italian release: October 12, 2022

Number of Volumes: 9

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: sentimental, scholastic, dramatic

Drawings: Mengo Yokoyari

History: Mengo Yokoyari

Format: 12.8 x 18, color, b/w, dust jacket

Number of pages: 192 We reviewed Scum’s Wish through the press volume provided to us free by Star Comics.

Apart from my heart, the rest belongs to you

All stories need focus: Scum’s Wish certainly does not intend to be an exception. With Hanabi’s eyes and voice we are destined to observe the evolution of a sick and, perhaps, irrecoverable relationship, between two seventeen year olds as similar as they are distant. On the one hand Hanabione cheerful girl, kind and possessiveon the other Mugi, a handsome young man, Often cold and detachedalmost as if he were only interested in his partner’s body. Their relationshipafter all, it’s just a hobby, or perhaps, better to say, a clumsy attempt at healing from the most terrible of curses: love. “At first it was just a game, but then we couldn’t stop.” reflects the protagonist herself. And yet, if love of spirit cannot voluntarily cease, why should it be easy to abandon a love, albeit strictly carnal and corporal, between two sadly kindred spirits?

Both, both Hanabi and Mugi, are the replacement for a loved one. To move the threads of the manga is so the wishsatisfied and, above all, dissatisfied. Hanabi desires Professor Kanai, Mugi Desires Professor Minigawa. Not getting what you would like or, worse, seeing the departure of your loved one, visible but unreachable, can only be the cause of melancholy and malaise. No way out but escape. And right in this instant the idea of ​​a relationship capable of healing the incurable wound of unrequited love is conceived; the purely carnal relationship is born, two bodies, warm and sad, fleeing their worries. The partner it will therefore be mere object of desirelike a mannequin, the result of an inevitably ill relationship.

In the life of the outcasts

To bind all the characters in an intricate web of relationships Scum’s Wish it is undoubtedly the aforementioned love, both carnal and sentimental. Thus dominates the scene a sense of inadequacy and something is clearly perceived in the air wrong: Hanabi and Mugi indeed have feelings for their former private teachers, two figures almost character parenting. And this is described without filters by the narrative voice, Hanabi, from whose framework we perceive how their every desire is considered by the protagonists themselves a forbidden desire, the desire of the outcaststhus explaining the very title of the work.

If however the portrait That Hanabi trace of itself is alive and realisticalso and above all for his psychological dimension, the same cannot be said for either Mugi or the various secondary characters. Indeed, the latter turn out to be gods flat supporting characters, not very successful, in stark contrast to an all-round Hanabi. Yet, imperfect characters do not prevent the narrative from taking on a good pacetelling with simplicity and clarity of presentation the succession of events, making use of profits where necessary flashback and frequent reflective sequences.

Sensual looks on bare and bare backdrops

The illustrations by Mengo Yokoyari are simple and essentialbut thanks to a good character design they manage to graphically characterize all the characters. Note how the author has no fear of showing scenes Enough explicitalthough far from the genre hentainever vulgar and, above all, always functional to the plot. Too bad for the wallpapers undress and empty, sometimes white or filled in using dotted screens. Scum’s Wish therefore enjoys a pleasant graphic productionwith its own visual identity and more than discreet designs, which unfortunately they are unable to express all their potentialthanks to less attention to detail than they deserved.

Originally serialized in Land of the Rising Sun magazine Big gangan Of SQUARE ENIXthe publishing rights of the manga for the Italian market have been purchased by Star Comics. The Perugian publisher was thus able to create asolid and flexible editionhow long squatter and less elegant than what has been done with titles such as Ghost Girl. There paper opaque, not very whitecan boast a good weightso that the images printed on the back of the pages do not show through. And for fans of postcards and collectibles, they have been made available with the first edition four illustration card, naturally free, depicting the protagonists of the manga. Finally, although not very incisive, the presence of the first two plates printed in color and a short extra chapter, external to the main narrative entitled “Miao Miao Prelude”.

"We are substitutes". The seventeen year olds Mugi Awaya and Hanabi Yasuraoka they look like the perfect match. They are both popular and seem to get along very well, but no one knows the secret they share. Both Mugi and Hanabi are in love with someone else and only date to escape the loneliness. Mugi is in love with Akane Minagawa, a young professor who had been her tutor in the past, while Hanabi is in love with a teacher, a young man who has been friends with her family since she was little. With their physical intimacy they try to appease loneliness, but will this be enough to console their hearts?

Who do we recommend Scum’s Wish to?

Blaise Pascal had already talked about it in his Thoughts, the entertainment it is the worst of man’s ruins. Mengo Yokoyari’s romantic work intends to put this awareness on paper, combining it with the amorous adventure between two seventeen-year-olds in search of mutual comfort. If you love psychological introspection, Scum’s Wish will delight you, inviting you to go beyond appearances. An intrinsically adolescent story, aimed at a mature audience, simple in its premises, yet as complex as it is audacious.

Excellent psychological introspection of the protagonist

Controversial topics treated with attention

Good character design… …But the backdrops are almost empty

Underdeveloped secondary characters