After a long beta testing phase, ScummVM and now available in version official on iOS and iPadOSthus bringing the famous graphic adventure emulator to iPhone and iPad with officially recognized software that can be downloaded from the App Store.
You can find the app in question at this address on the App Store, downloadable for freebut it must be considered that, obviously, the software does not contain any game files: in short, it is the “smooth” emulator, without any title included within it.
The use of emulators is a rather complex issue, which often ends up in gray territory based on the regulations of the individual stores. Downloading software like ScummVM, however, should be absolutely fine, considering that it is an application built to run other files without infringing intellectual property or patents.
Great graphic adventures in the palm of your hand
For those who don't know it, ScummVM is software that emulates the functioning of various games belonging to the genre of classic point-and-click graphic adventures. The name itself recalls the SCUMM (Script Creation Utility for Maniac Mansion), i.e. the engine that was developed by LucasFilm Games for its famous adventures starting from Maniac Mansion onwards.
The emulator works with all the most famous graphic adventures from LucasArts (Maniac Mansion, Zak McKracken, Monkey Island, Indiana Jones and various others), Sierra, Humongous Entertainment and many others, including some Black Isle titles and other great classics of the past. You can find the complete list of compatible games at this addresswith links also indicating how to obtain the various games, some of which are now in free distribution.
