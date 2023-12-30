After a long beta testing phase, ScummVM and now available in version official on iOS and iPadOSthus bringing the famous graphic adventure emulator to iPhone and iPad with officially recognized software that can be downloaded from the App Store.

You can find the app in question at this address on the App Store, downloadable for freebut it must be considered that, obviously, the software does not contain any game files: in short, it is the “smooth” emulator, without any title included within it.

The use of emulators is a rather complex issue, which often ends up in gray territory based on the regulations of the individual stores. Downloading software like ScummVM, however, should be absolutely fine, considering that it is an application built to run other files without infringing intellectual property or patents.