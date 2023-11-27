The Gamepires development team reported that SCUMits open-world zombie survival action game, coming soon to Xboxcorresponding to the launch of theUpdate 1.0 which will also bring the title in full version to PC.
SCUM released on Steam in 2018 following a presentation at E3 the same year and received excellent reception on that platform. Within a few days of launch it sold 700,000 copies but has continued to be played regularly to this day, thanks also to the support of the developers.
All this has also pushed the publisher Jagex to acquire the Gamepires team, thus guaranteeing continuous long-term support and, apparently, also an Xbox version which should be on the way.
Gamepires confirms the upcoming arrival of SCUM on Xbox
All we have on this front is a short sentence from the official SCUM account on X, but that’s enough to confirm the arrival on Microsoft consoles.
“Coming with the release of 1.0!” He replied the account on X to those who asked about the launch of the game on Xbox. Presumably, it should therefore arrive up Xbox Series and perhaps even Xbox One in the near future, but there is no official timing yet.
Despite the not exactly original concept, SCUM is highly appreciated on Steam thanks to well-built survival mechanics and a gigantic map with varied characteristics that lead to various game situations.
In addition to having generally positive reviews, it is also played, given that it hovers above the 20,000 concurrent players on Steam on a regular basis, despite being five years after its original release.
#SCUM #coming #Xbox #launch #Update #zombie #survival #game