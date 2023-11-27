The Gamepires development team reported that SCUMits open-world zombie survival action game, coming soon to Xboxcorresponding to the launch of theUpdate 1.0 which will also bring the title in full version to PC.

SCUM released on Steam in 2018 following a presentation at E3 the same year and received excellent reception on that platform. Within a few days of launch it sold 700,000 copies but has continued to be played regularly to this day, thanks also to the support of the developers.

All this has also pushed the publisher Jagex to acquire the Gamepires team, thus guaranteeing continuous long-term support and, apparently, also an Xbox version which should be on the way.