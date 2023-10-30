Putin: the unrest in Dagestan was inspired by the intelligence services of the West and Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin spent in Novo-Ogarevo, a meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies after the riots in Dagestan. The head of state discussed the events in Makhachkala and the situation in the Middle East.

The meeting is attended by Head of Government Mikhail Mishustin, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Prosecutor General of the country Igor Krasnov, Head of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin, Deputy Head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov , head of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov, director of the SVR Sergei Naryshkin and others.

Putin named the organizers of the riots in Dagestan

The President noted that the unrest in Dagestan was provoked, among other things, by the hands of Ukrainian and Western intelligence services.

The events in Makhachkala last night were inspired, including through social networks. Last but not least, from the territory of Ukraine. By the hands of Western intelligence agencies Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, announced Kyiv’s involvement in the unrest in Makhachkala. “I believe that the initiators of this action are, of course, our enemies, of course, those who operated these events from the territory of Ukraine,” he said.

Putin called on intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies to act firmly to protect the Russian Constitution.

He also instructed the heads of regions and security forces to act in a timely manner to protect interethnic and interreligious harmony.

The stronger Russia is, the more successfully it will defend its position, the president added. According to him, Moscow will also be able to protect the rights of peoples who “have become victims of Western neocolonial policies.”

Putin spoke sharply about attempts to provoke pogroms in Russia

Putin said Kyiv and its Western backers should be held accountable for attempts to provoke pogroms in Russia.

The President called on those who supposedly care about Israeli citizens to conduct investigations into what American intelligence agencies are doing in Ukraine.

Scum, and that’s all, there’s no other way to say it Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state emphasized that Russia is fighting for the principles of a fair world order with equal rights and opportunities for all countries and civilizations.

Putin added that the Russian military, during a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, is fighting for truth and justice, fighting evil and oppression, racism and neo-Nazism, which are encouraged by the West. He emphasized that during the battles near Donetsk, Avdeevka, and on the Dnieper, the future of the world, including the situation with Palestine, is being decided.

The President noted that it is possible to help Palestine only in the fight against those who are behind this tragedy, and Russia is fighting them for itself and for those who strive for real, true freedom.

Putin said the West wants to split and destabilize Russia

The head of state said that the West wants to destabilize Russia. According to the president, the situation in the Middle East and other regional conflicts are being used to split a multinational and multi-religious society.

To do this, they use a variety of means, as we see, lies, provocations, and sophisticated technologies of psychological and information aggression. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin emphasized that the United States, as a world hegemon, is weakening and losing its position, but Washington does not want to come to terms with this and is trying to prolong its dominance. With the help of global chaos, they hope to restrain their competitors and geopolitical opponents, which include Russia.

Without achieving results on the battlefield, the United States wants to split us, as far as Russia is concerned, to weaken us from within and sow confusion. They are also not satisfied with any participation of Russia in solving global and regional problems, including the Middle East settlement Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state added that those behind the conflict in the Middle East and other regional crises will use them to sow hatred and pit people around the world.

What happened at Makhachkala airport on October 29?

Posts calling for the seizure of the airport began appearing in Dagestan Telegram channels on Saturday, October 28. As the head of the region, Sergei Melikov, later stated, the unrest was coordinated in the Telegram channel “Morning of Dagestan,” which is believed to be administered from the territory of Ukraine. Lente.ru also learned that in addition to “Morning of Dagestan,” calls for mass unrest were actively disseminated on the channels “KAIF Dagestan” and “Tut Dagestan.”

On the evening of October 29, hundreds of Dagestanis burst into Makhachkala’s Uytash airport awaiting a flight from Tel Aviv. Protesters shouting “Allahu Akbar” and holding Palestinian flags blocked the entrance and then ransacked the premises. Frightened airport employees tried to hide in their offices. The rioters also checked the passports of passengers in cars leaving the airport. In them they were looking for people who had flown from Israel.

Men were running around the airfield, checking all the planes in a row. To do this, they climbed onto the wings of some of them. Pilots and flight attendants asked passengers to remain in their seats. Later, riot police arrived at the scene.

As a result of the riots, 20 people were injured. This was reported by the regional Ministry of Health. On the afternoon of October 30, the department clarified that five of them remained in hospitals, two in serious condition. As the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the North Caucasus District (NCFD) clarified to Lente.ru, nine of the victims were police officers.

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, promised that all the instigators would be found. According to him, attempts to destabilize the situation in the republic are supervised from abroad.

Muftiate of the region called protesters to stop anti-Jewish protests, calling them a mistake. According to the Mufti of Dagestan Akhmad Abdulaev, the issue will be resolved not by emotions, “but accordingly.”

Russian rabbis warned against a repeat of the unrest. According to the country’s chief rabbi from the Congress of Jewish Religious Organizations and Associations in Russia, Adolf Shaevich, young Dagestanis who oppose Jews are “being pumped up by someone.” In turn, the chief rabbi of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Berel Lazar, recalled that relations between faiths and cultures in Russia are unique and have been built for centuries on the principles of mutual respect, but now they have to pass the test of strength.

The Federation Council called for a tough reaction. In particular, Senator Andrei Klishas said that the reaction of the law enforcement system to what happened in Makhachkala should be extremely tough and prompt.

The Kremlin did not speculate about what awaits the pogromists. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the events in Dagestan were largely the result of outside interference, including informational ones.