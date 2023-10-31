Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Split

After the anti-Semitic unrest in Dagestan, Russia’s president compares the USA to a “spider” that spreads “evil” in the world.

Makhachkala – The Russian President Wladimir Putin expressed himself with sharp words towards the USA and its Western allies on the latest anti-Semitic riots at an airport in Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim republic in southern Russia. The events were instigated “by agents of Western secret services,” Putin said on Monday at a televised meeting with the Security Council. This happened “via online networks”. Putin did not provide any evidence for his allegations.

In the midst of the tense international situation due to the war between Israel and Hamas, dozens of men stormed Makhachkala airport on Sunday (October 29) after the arrival of a plane from Israel in search of Jewish passengers. Some carried Palestinian flags or shouted “Allahu Akbar,” while others checked passengers’ IDs in search of Israeli citizens. The majority of the population in Dagestan is Muslim.

Putin blames social media and Western intelligence services

Putin commented on the unrest on Monday, claiming it was caused by social media activity orchestrated by “Western intelligence services” and Ukraine. The Russian president called the US “scum” for allegedly helping Ukraine “inspire” the attack through “special services” and denounced Washington’s “global dictatorship.” Then he compared them USA with a “spider” that is “the root of evil.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council to discuss events at Makhachkala Airport. © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

“We must know and understand where the root of evil lies, where this spider, which seeks to envelop the entire planet, the entire world with its web and achieve our strategic defeat on the battlefield, is using the people it has been using for decades on the territory of what is now Ukraine,” Putin said, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

War in Israel is the USA’s fault, says Putin

Putin blamed the US for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, arguing that the country and its allies were “the main beneficiaries of instability” in the region. “Those behind the conflict in the Middle East and other regional crises are using its destructive consequences to sow hatred and antagonize people around the world,” he said. “This is the true selfish goal of these geopolitical puppet masters.”

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that it was “well-known and obvious” that the unrest in Makhachkala was “largely the result of outside interference.” The White House National Security Council spokesman mocked Peskov’s comments at a press conference a short time later, sarcastically calling his rhetoric “sweet.”

USA reacts: allegations from Russia “absurd”

“This is classic Russian rhetoric, isn’t it? If something goes wrong in your country, just blame someone else, blame it on outside influences,” said John Kirby. “The West has nothing to do with it. This is just hate, bigotry and intimidation – plain and simple.”

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

In Washington, Foreign Office spokesman Matthew Miller also told reporters that the allegations from Moscow against Kiev were “absurd.” The US government calls on the Russian authorities to publicly condemn the violent protests, hold all those involved accountable and ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews Russia to ensure”.

According to the Telegram channel Baza, which is close to the Russian security services, over 1,500 people were involved in the unrest in Makhachkala, including more than 150 active participants in the riots.

The police arrested 60 rioters. According to the Dagestan Ministry of Health, more than 20 people were injured, two of whom are in critical condition. There were loud noises among the victims Associated Press Civilians and police, but no Israelis. The plane’s passengers were uninjured. (skr/afp)