Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Sculptures | President Koivisto’s memorial in Helsinki will be announced next week

November 14, 2023
in World Europe
Sculptures | President Koivisto’s memorial in Helsinki will be announced next week

President Mauno Koivisto’s monument in Helsinki in Pikkuparlamenti park will be announced on November 25.

President Mauno Koiviston the monument will be unveiled on Saturday, November 25 in Pikkuparlamenti park in Helsinki.

At that time, it will be one hundred years since Koivisto’s birth. The Prime Minister’s Office informs about the matter.

The monument called the Mediator was designed and executed by a sculptor Kirsi Kaulanenwho won the open monument competition organized by the Government Office in 2021.

The State Council honors President Koivisto’s memory and great life’s work with a monument. The president will speak at the unveiling ceremony Sauli Niinistö and the prime minister Petteri Orpo.

