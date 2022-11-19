Ahmed Atef (Cairo)
The “playing cards” were made for fun and entertainment, but Ahmed Rifai did not stop at this point, as he unleashed his imagination to make something useful out of them. The Egyptian youth was able to build a large group of figures for landmarks from different countries, until he became one of the most prominent creators of this art around the world.
This talent led Rifai to the Climate Summit “COP 27” held in Sharm El-Sheikh, to deliver an environmental message to the participants in the summit and to the world.
He gave a 30-minute presentation during which he made a model out of the personal identification cards of a number of invitees to the climate conference to symbolize the human being and his carbon footprint, while the final model symbolizes the environment in which people share their daily activities.
Rifai explained in statements to Al-Ittihad the meaning of the show, which is that simply abstaining from one wrong practice that harms the environment on the part of one person is protecting the environment, even if this person does not participate in campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers of climate change, but merely abstaining from harming the environment will be sufficient. .
He added that the task of preserving the environment and reducing harmful emissions is not limited to governments and officials, but rather starts from the way of life of every person without waiting for any procedures or laws to contribute to that, considering that these ideas such as entertainment shows contribute to the delivery of environmental messages in a simplified manner.
Among the talent of the Egyptian young man in making figures is that he does not use any adhesives, but rather developed himself so that he could know the secrets of balancing playing cards, and learned a lot about the arts of merging architecture, drawing, engineering and physics in order to implement difficult figures such as the “Leaning Tower of Pisa”, and he recently seeks To embody as many places and characters as possible and enter the Guinness World Records.
