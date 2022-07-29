Sculptures | MTV Uutiset: Havis Amanda’s fountain is going to be repaired, there are plans to prevent climbing

Some of the damage sustained by the fountain is suspected to be from a sports celebration.

in Helsinki located Havis Amanda’s fountain is undergoing a major overhaul, MTV Uutiset tells. During the repair, the sculpture depicting a woman belonging to the fountain will be taken indoors for conservation.

The director of culture of the city of Helsinki tells MTV Uutis about the repair of the fountain Reetta Heiskanen. According to him, the planning work of the repair could progress during the winter and the actual renovation could start next spring.

The fountain requires a major overhaul as damage has been detected. Among other things, there is a crack in the basin at the top of the fountain.

“That is our biggest concern at the moment,” Heiskanen tells MTV.

“When this whole takes shape, it may be that the renovation will require a year or more.”

Havis Amanda The fountain has been a popular gathering place, for example, to celebrate the success of the Finnish men’s national ice hockey team. In connection with the party hum, the revelers used to climb in the fountain. Some of the damage sustained by the fountain is suspected to be from a sports celebration.

According to Heiskanen, the city of Helsinki is also looking into protecting the fountain with a fence, for example, so that it cannot be climbed in the future.

“We are investigating the possibility of having a sturdy fence that could be stored and, if necessary, transported and installed in place. I wish we could get a fastening mechanism for this kind of fence suitable for street paving,” says Heiskanen.

Havis Amanda the fountain and especially the sculpture that belongs to it also has another traditional position in Finnish party culture: the students have painted and washed the sculpture every year on May Day. Now the tradition may be interrupted due to renovations.

“It is likely that such a May Day holiday can fall on the Helsinki continuum,” says Heiskanen.