Sculptures Havis Amanda is in the wrong direction, claims HS opinion writer – Art Museum knocks out proposal to tamper with statue

Stand Havis Amanda with her podium facing the wrong way? Such a view presented this week On the HS opinion page, M.Sc. Pekka Palosuo From a sculpture in the market area between Esplanadi Park and the Market Square.

“Havis Amanda lost much of her artistic message when it was erected in the wrong position. There was no unveiling ceremony for the work at the time, but after seeing the result of the workers’ erection, the sculptor Ville Vallgren was furious, ”Palosuo writes.

In Helsinki, the Helsinki City Art Museum (HAM) is responsible for public sculptures. Director of the Museum Maija Tanninen-Mattila says the museum staff researched the matter after reading Palosuo’s writing. However, no basis was found for the allegation of a wrong position.

Havis Amanda’s 100th birthday was celebrated with an exhibition and a book in 2008. The book found a quote from Ville Vallgren that translated freely from Swedish, “the sculpture rises from the sea and looks back”.

According to his author, sculptor Ville Vallgren’s Havis Amanda once again turns his gaze to the sea from which he has just ascended.­

Thus, according to Tanninen-Mattila, the sculpture is in the right direction, ie exactly as the author Ville Vallgren meant.

“We did not find any information that the sculpture should be translated,” says Tanninen-Mattila.

Greens City Councilor Fatim Diarra left recently Council initiative On the transfer of a statue of Havis Amanda after it was in poor condition after sporting achievements and May Day celebrants climbed into the sculpture. Diarra presents the possibility of making a copy of an authentic sculpture, and transferring the authentic shelter elsewhere.

Helsinki City Council is due to discuss initiative next Wednesday.

Art Museum Director Tanninen-Mattila also does not warm up to the transfer proposal.

“Once a bronze sculpture has been made in an urban space that is thought to be preserved for future generations, I don’t see a move to make sense.”

“I understand the relocation of Michelangelo’s Statue of David indoors for climate reasons. But Havis Amanda is an established part of our environment. Let’s enjoy it now only in its own place ”. Tanninen-Mattila says.

The sculpture of David by the sculptor Michelangelo, David in Italian, was completed in 1504. The marble sculpture has been transferred to the gallery of the Accaademia di Belle arti di Firenze and has a copy in its original location.

Tanninen-Mattilan like the head of public art at HAM Taru Tappola is skeptical about the “wrong position” of the sculpture. He sent HS a quote from Ville Vallgren, taken from Havis Amanda’s 100th anniversary book:

“Hon vänder sig om, som naturligt är, för att säga farväl åt det element hon warmnar, i.e. in Finnish he turns around, naturally to say goodbye to the element he leaves behind.”

This is what the statue of Havis Amanda looked like when it was new. The exact time of taking the picture is not known, but the time is estimated to be 1914-1919.­

Tappola thinks Vallgren made the statement after his mermaid-themed sculpture had come under criticism for, among other things, his nudity.

Among other things, the women’s affairs movements of different parties were active on the same front, criticizing the statue, which, according to them, did not reflect the decency and moral purity of the Finnish woman.

“This symbolically means that just as this mermaid rises from the life-giving water in a healthy, cheerful and full of life, Helsinki should also acquire life, beauty and power from the waves that hit its shores,” Vallgren continued.

Assistant Kati Nenosen In addition to the document found by HAM, HAM has not found an original source to support the allegation of a misalignment of the sculpture.

“Havis Amanda is a mermaid who just rises from the sea, turns around and leaves one last look at the sea. If you can’t find this stronger original source that would refute this information, and if you did, you would hardly start translating the sculpture, ”says Tappola.

“Havis Amanda has become a big part of the city [tällaisena kuin se on]. Interpretations vary, better not to speculate. ”

Havis Amanda has fed the imagination of the people in many ways. According to one story, the position of a female character with her back and back set towards the Market Square would be a provocation of the artist towards the bourgeoisie.

Taru Tappola, the head of public art, laughs and thinks the information is an urban legend.

“There are so many stories and interpretations of Havis Amanda. Whether that is Vallgren’s original intention, we don’t know about it, ”says Tappola.

“Is a woman’s butt provocative? Yes, it can be interpreted that way if you want. That is something in the eyes of the interpreter. The Art Museum has no information about the provocation, but we will not rule it out. ”