Sculptures | Denmark wants more statues of women – “There are more statues of mythical creatures too”

to Denmark we want more statues of women. According to the Danish Ministry of Culture, only every tenth statue in Denmark currently depicts a woman.

“Of the 321 statues or busts in urban areas, only 31 depict women. Copenhagen has more statues of mythical creatures than women. This is completely crazy,” said the culture minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt in his statement.

The ministry said it plans to establish a committee whose task is to draw up a list of important women who should be given a statue.

According to the Ministry of Culture, it still has no idea how many statues should be erected and who they should represent.

Statues have previously been presented by, for example, a writer To Karen Blixen or to a prominent researcher of the 16th–17th centuries To Sophie Brahe.