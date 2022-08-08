Sculptures | A rare operation was seen in Helsinki’s Hakaniemi this morning: A barge was needed to move the six-meter statue

The Helsinki Art Museum is trying to return the sculpture close to its current location, but there are still unclear issues related to the return.

A lot The much-talked-about World Peace sculpture bid farewell to Helsinki early Monday morning.

Sub-project manager of the Kruunusillat alliance, which was responsible for the transfer Aapo Urjanheimo described feeling tense: a bronze sculpture that is more than six meters high and weighs 12,000 kilograms is not moved every day.

The disputed work rose from its concrete pedestal before seven in the morning and landed softly on the deck of the transport barge after a ten-minute crane ride.

Veistos started a two-hour sea journey from Hakaniemenranta towards a mysterious container in eastern Uusimaa a little before eight thirty.

“Some kind of stone just fell from the heart,” Urjanheimo said at the end of a successful job.

Sculpture was taken into custody due to the construction works related to the Crown Bridges. Hakaniemenranta will change its shape in 2027 with the new tramway.

Conservator of the Helsinki Art Museum Polina Semenova is silent on the exact location of the work.

“We have decided not to make the location public. It’s roughly on the border between Sipo and Porvoo, the kind of place that the art museum rents for temporary storage of larger works.”

Deputy of the Cultural Director of the City of Helsinki Reetta Heiskanen justifies secrecy with copyright protection.

“The sculpture has experienced vandalism, and we want to protect it as a work of art.”

Sculptor Oleg Kiryuhin The World Peace sculpture made by him was donated to Helsinki by the city of Moscow in 1989.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the discussion about the need for a monument was activated. Last spring, the text “the rascal of the world” appeared on the sculpture, and its human figures were made to wave the Ukrainian flag.

It is not yet known how long the World Peace sculpture will remain in storage. Many things affect it, such as construction works and their schedules.

Can you see? sculpture never see the light of day again?

According to Heiskanen, the starting point is that the art museum will return the work to the public, but that is not certain yet. The city of Helsinki and the art museum will decide the fate of the sculpture later.

“The aim is to restore it as close as possible to its current location when it is possible and safe. Here, other construction in the area must also be taken into account.”

Heiskanen says that the city has received a lot of feedback about the sculpture: some would like it not to be returned. Some, on the other hand, hope that the layers of history would be preserved in the streetscape.

“The recipient of the work, i.e. the city council, can deal with the matter if they wish.”

Followed the relocation operation in Hakaniemenranta Toivo Koivisto hopes that the sculpture will return to Helsinki.

“It’s a little hard to move the statue. It is a certain image of us as well. I don’t know if it’s a coincidence that at the same time Finland starts training in the Baltic Sea with the United States.”

Read more: Helicopters, transport planes and 2,000 soldiers – HS visited the USS Kearsarge in Helsinki’s Hernesaari

World At least for the time being, there are no plans to take any measures on the peace sculpture during storage.

“It’s in pretty good shape,” says Semenova.

There is already a sculptor in the same warehouse Mine Äkkijyrkän Joy. The work depicting calves also had to be put in storage due to the construction of Kruunusilto.