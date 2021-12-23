“Pillar of Shame” monument, in honor of victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre, has been removed from the University of Hong Kong| Photo: EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The University of Hong Kong removed a sculpture from its campus commemorating those killed in the massacre during the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square. The statue was removed during the night, reported the local newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Thursday.

The removal of the memorial comes amid intensified Beijing crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

The University Council, a body partially appointed by the government, confirmed the information in a statement, saying the decision was taken due to “external legal advice and risk assessment”.

“Recent legal advice given to the university has warned that the continued display of the statue would pose legal risks … based on the Crime Law enacted by the colonial government of Hong Kong, the statement said, according to the SCMP.

The monument, called “Pillar of Shame”, was created by Danish artist Jens Galschiot and installed in Hong Kong in 1997. The sculpture was one of the few public memorials dedicated to the victims of Tiananmen Square that remain in Hong Kong. The eight-meter-tall work depicted a pile of twisted bodies that, according to the artist, symbolized the devaluation of the individual and expressed the pain and despair caused by the events during the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the Chinese capital.

Galschiot said he was “shocked and saddened” by the removal of his work. “I asked the University of Hong Kong for permission to collect the sculpture myself, but I got no response,” he said.

“If they destroy my work, I will seek compensation and demand that the remaining parts be returned to Europe,” said the artist, according to The Guardian newspaper. “This is not about national security law. This is my private property. It is Hong Kong law that says authorities cannot destroy private property in this way,” he argued.

The Communist Party strove to remove mention of the 1989 events in mainland China. No memorials or demonstrations are allowed, and there is no mention in the media of the date.