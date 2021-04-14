D.he “Sketch for a Fountain” was one of the most impressive works of the fifth sculpture projects in Münster 2017 and was popular with the majority of the public. A casual group of bronze and plaster figures has settled around a small pool. They refresh themselves with drinks from a can, stretch, lie on the lawn, pause. The pool with its unusual staff was a special attraction of the exhibition on the promenade, people joined them, and children’s birthdays were celebrated here. It was Nicole Eisenman’s first large sculpture in public space; the artist had made a name for herself as a painter with a work that was both historically conscious and critical of the present. She has never publicly communicated the biographical story behind her work, and the repeated vandalism against her fountain is unlikely to have encouraged the desire for it either. What is hardly known to this day: With her ensemble, Eisenman connects memories of the flight of her Jewish ancestors from the National Socialists on an associative level; she herself, an American citizen, was born in Verdun, France, in 1965.

The harder they hit the damage. Sometimes a plaster figure’s head had been cut off, then others – the day after the federal election – were tainted with blue paint, a swastika and a homophobic symbol. The artist was outraged by the apparently right-wing extremist attacks on her work at a time when political dementia in Germany was also clearly being reflected in the distribution of seats in the Bundestag.

A small group of citizens of Münster came together at that time and spontaneously decided to campaign for the purchase of the fountain on the so-called “love hill”. It is thanks to the commitment of the gallery owner Maria Galen and the artist Sandra Silbernagel that an amount of 650,000 euros was raised in a persistent act of civic engagement, with which Eisenman’s “Sketch for a Fountain” can be purchased and now permanently at the original location is installed. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia is contributing EUR 200,000, the city of Münster EUR 50,000, the remaining sum is made up of small to large donations.

Solo exhibition in the Kunsthalle Bielefeld

Nicole Eisenman and her New York gallery are waiving their fees; they have reduced the purchase price considerably so that the entire proceeds can flow into the costs of production and continuous maintenance of the group of sculptures. The association “Dein Brunnen für Münster” will take care of the maintenance for the first decade, which costs around 10,000 euros per year. The fountain is to be opened to the public on October 2nd, when the Kunsthalle Bielefeld will dedicate a solo exhibition to Nicole Eisenman.

It is not the first work of art from the Skulptur Projekte that the city has retained thanks to a private initiative. The memorial that Silke Wagner dedicated in 2007 to Paul Wulf (1921 to 1999), who was persecuted by the National Socialists, still stands on Servatiiplatz. In 2012, a path in Münster was named after the man who was forcibly sterilized in the “Third Reich” and who had fought in vain for compensation after 1945.