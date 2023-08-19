“There it is!” Says Gisbert Porstmann, Director of the Dresden Museums, when he pulls the cover off the sculpture on Thursday – and at first gets a lot of questioning looks. The woman who has just been revealed was last seen in public thirty years ago, but at least older Dresdeners who learned to swim in Sachsenbad should still be familiar with her. Since the opening of the “People’s Baths” in autumn 1929, she had stood at the front of the pool and watched the people doing their swimming exercises with a stern but friendly expression.

But like so many things in life, that was pure coincidence. Actually, the sculpture of a naked, slim youth with a golden headband by Sascha Schneider (yes, the Karl May illustrator) was intended for the new building of the bathing establishment. However, because another buyer snatched it away, the sculptor Eugen Hoffmann came into play, whose larger-than-life sculpture entitled “Ballspielerin” had already aroused the interest of the municipal acquisitions commission as a plaster model at the art exhibition of the Dresden Art Cooperative the year before. Its member, the painter Robert Sterl, raved about “the excellent artistic impression” of the figure, “particularly with regard to its very suitable use for the large bathing establishment”.

Hoffmann created the sporty, strong woman entirely in the style of the new objectivity. Wearing a swimsuit that was tight by the standards of the time, she carries a beach ball in her right hand and a bouquet of flowers in her left, like a winner, and stands bolt upright, staring into the distance. “Look at the clarity of the forms, the proportions and the lines!” says Porstmann. “Frau W.” he had mysteriously christened the statue before it was unveiled again. It is not known whether she ever had a name or whether a successful water polo player was a model.

Under the National Socialists they were considered “degenerate”

The sculptor, in turn, was a member of the expressionist artists’ group “Sezession”, the KPD, and co-founder of the Association of Revolutionary Visual Artists in Germany, which had its main focus in Dresden as well as Berlin. In 1933 the National Socialists had him arrested, forbidden him to work and declared his sculptures and graphics as “degenerate art”, which they also confiscated from the Dresden museums. The “ball player” survived as one of the few of his works this time and also the following decades at the edge of the pool. It was still there in 1994, when the bath closed its doors forever due to dilapidation.



From then on, the adventurous party youth celebrated in the ruins and used the sculpture as a candlestick, among other things, before the city stored it. She would probably have been forgotten there if the City Museum had not initiated a special exhibition on Dresden Modernism in 2018, in which the “Ballspielerin”, freshly restored especially for this purpose, was given a place of honor. Of course, she will never be able to take her regular place in Sachsenbad again. The monument was sold after a long and fruitless dispute about a renovation and reopening. Offices and restaurants will soon be moving in there.

However, since Hoffmann didn’t equip his character with a knife or fork, the city came up with another idea: Now the character is standing close to the water again, in Dresden’s largest swimming pool complex, which is again an ambiguous term given the fact how long the city let itself wait for its new construction and renovation.







Hoffmann’s ball player is now back in her original atmosphere – no longer at the edge of the pool, but in the foyer of the swimming and diving halls, right across from the picture wall with Dresden record holders in water sports such as Ingrid Krämer and Jan Hempel. “Mrs W. is back in a swimming biotope,” says Porstmann. “What a beautiful moment!”