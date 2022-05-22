A sculptural wall depicting Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, with the figures of the eight escort officers killed with them behind them: Antonio Montinaro, Vito Schifani, Rocco Dicillo, who died in Capaci, and Emanuela Loi, Claudio Traina, Eddie Walter Cosina, Vincenzo Li Muli and Agostino Catalano, who died in via D’Amelio. The face was discovered by Manfredi Borsellino, son of Judge Paolo Borsellino, manager of the Mondello Commissariat of Palermo and Vito Emanuele Schifani, son of escort agent Vito Schifani, who on 23 May 1992 had very few months and is today captain of the Guard of Finance in L’Aquila. The work is by the artist Nicolò Giuliano.

Later, at 8.30 pm, at the monumental complex of Santa Maria dello Spasimo, a concert by the State Police Band will be held, in the presence of the police chief, Lamperto Giannini, dedicated to the fallen of the 1992 massacres.