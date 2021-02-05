Xbox Canada recently shared an ice Xbox Series X on Twitter that has left fans of the brand cold. Rather than bundle up inside by a warm fire to play new games like Hitman 3, The Medium, or Yakuza Remastered Collection, a sculptor decided to defy the elements and create an Xbox Series X of ice larger than life. The Xbox Series X Ice looks awesome.

This sculpture has a good amount of detail, like the air vents and even has an Xbox controller next to it. We have seen many cCustom Xbox Series X onsoles, but this may be the coolest. Although these types of creations are nothing more than tokens of love for the brand, it seems that Xbox has started this generation very well, as the sales of its consoles also suggest.

Sculptor makes an awesome Xbox Series X from ice

Xbox Series X Ice it has many amazing details. Xbox logo and disc drive look extremely accurate, and the clear ice in the sunlight only adds to the stunning design. It seems like the Xbox Series X ice sculpture can last for a while, as the ground around it is filled with massive amounts of snow. The official Xbox Twitter account responded to the ice sculpture with a tweet challenging them to put their tongue on the console referencing a Christmas classic, A Christmas Story.

Regarding the availability of Xbox consoles, it seems that Xbox Series X Stock Shortage Will Last Longer Than Expected. Investor Relations Director Mike Spencer told The New York Times in an interview that the offer was likely to be limited until at least June.