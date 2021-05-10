D.he himself is the most powerful work of art by Benvenuto Cellini. Whoever provides an interpretation of his own existence in the western art world is indebted to the Florentine goldsmith, sculptor, musician and author Cellini. Cellini, who was born in 1500 and died in 1571, was only one of at least three great sculptors of this generation – alongside Baccio Bandinelli and Leone Leoni: All three claimed the successor to Michelangelo, stood out for their arrogance, aggressiveness and outstanding craftsmanship and overdone themselves mutually with abuse.

But only Cellini wrote an extensive autobiography in which, in retrospect, he recreated his life again. The manuscript, which was completed around 1566, was not printed until 1730 (incorrectly in the book in 1728) and then translated into German by Goethe in 1796/97. The mixture of up to then unknown for an artist’s life art, sex and crime Since then, Cellini has not only secured widespread attention. Above all, the autobiography ensures that Cellini’s life and work are still partly understood in the ways he himself determined.

A violent character

Any attempt at an overall view of Cellini is therefore emphatically confronted with the basic methodological challenges of the artist’s biography: What needs to be questioned with Pierre Bourdieu is the “biographical illusion” as a whole, i.e. the idea that the contingencies of a life become meaningful simply because they are used as a curriculum vitae and development history of a person are described. Second, a distinction must be made between artistic self-myths, other modes of perception and the indications of historical reality. And finally, one has to ask whether and how the living conditions of the producers contribute to a deeper understanding of their works.



The lively and multi-faceted book by Uwe Neumahr about the “enfant terrible among the artists of the Italian Renaissance” lets you forget such considerations for the time being. It begins with how little Benvenuto is born into “troubled times”, the offspring of a supposedly simple and old family. Cellini’s ancestor, Fiorino da Cellino, was a centurion in Caesar’s army and gave the city of Florence its name (next to the flowers on the banks of the Arno, the fiori). Cellini’s father’s ambition to train his son to be a musician and Benvenuto’s diverse talents, who preferred the visual arts, become clear. His violent character and his love affairs with both sexes, which run through his life as a leitmotif, also become clear.

The duke’s favor is gambled away

Cellini then rose to goldsmith and mint master of the popes in Rome. He heroically defends Castel Sant’Angelo during the Sacco di Roma. He stabs his brother’s murderer and goes to prison for the first time. After he was released, he successfully moved to the French court. For Franz I he not only creates the famous salt barrel, today (and again after the spectacular theft in 2003) in the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, and the reclining nymph of Fontainebleau, today in the Louvre. His silver Jupiter statue on wheels and his model of a monumental Mars fountain are lost. All of his goldsmith’s work is also destroyed. Only a handful of – admittedly spectacular – large statues, a few smaller bronze statuettes and reliefs, coins and medals as well as drawings have survived.

Concern for his sister’s family, but also differences in France, made Cellini return to Florence in 1545. The order for the bronze Perseus statue there marked the high point of his career. The figure not only celebrates the Medici Duke Cosimo as the protector of the city and probably holds out the severed head of Medusa to the audience in the Piazza della Signoria as a warning. The work and theme can also be understood in such a way that the artist virtually petrifies the marble statues of his great predecessors and competitors on the square, Michelangelo’s David and Bandinelli’s Hercules and Kakus.

That saved his head

But even now Cellini gambled away the favor of the Duke and his artist colleagues, was punished for acts of violence and homoerotic relationships. A virtuoso crucifix made of only one block of marble, which Cellini created for his own tomb and with which he wants to compete with the tomb plans of Michelangelo and Bandinelli, he finally has to sell to the duke.

Cellini presents himself as a new form of the artist criminal, whose unique craftsmanship and inimitability save his head several times. He proudly presents his masculine potency, which manifests itself in the understanding of the time in love affairs and children as well as in artistic creativity and seemingly lively works of art. And Cellini belongs to the new group of artist-writers. In addition to the unfinished autobiography, with which he compensated for the slump in orders after Perseus and possibly wants to write himself back in the favor of the Medici Duke, he wrote poems, letters, treatises on goldsmithing and drawing as well as an account book. Neumahr aptly discusses these aspects. But the book does not entirely escape the greatest temptation. It follows in the main – and despite all the indications that Cellini manipulated historical contexts – his fascinating self-portrayal. Cellini would have liked it.

