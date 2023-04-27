Ventimiglia The former mayor Gaetano Scullino has won the battle and will be able to participate in the electoral round for the administrative elections in May. This was established by the Council of State, with a surprising sentence this evening shortly after 10 pm, which accepted the appeal after the exclusion of the three lists decided by the electoral commission and after the rejection by the Regional Administrative Court.

In essence, the supreme body of administrative justice made the former mayor’s right to stand for election prevail, establishing that the objections made by the commission could in fact be remedied, even in the absence of a written declaration by the legal signatory, lawyer Cotta .

«In conclusion – argues the Council of State – the lawyer Cotta was entitled to collect signatures on the basis of his mere willingness to do so, not affected by the failure to communicate erga omnes of this possibility through the website of his professional association. The exclusion from the electoral competition of the list resulting from a valid signing of the signatures required by law for the presentation of the list is not legitimate».