SCUF Gaming is known for its production of high-performance gaming controllers and, a few hours ago, announced the new SCUF Reflex model; high performance thanks to advanced technology, but also great customization! What makes this controller for PlayStation 5 so special it is precisely for this very important data, which makes it unique in its kind. The controller is available in three models:

Reflex;

Reflex Pro;

Reflex FPS.

Each of them is well equipped for every type of player out there; are you a lover of FPS titles? Then the latest controller might be for you! Furthermore, every professional user will have an impeccable guarantee with the new SCUF model, especially thanks to the patented control system with four removable and programmable rear vanes with the push of a single button.

SCUF Gaming will no longer give you excuses: play, enjoy, customize

“Controllers are an extension of gamers that allow them to maximize their performance and personality. Thanks to these new options also available on SCUF Reflex, you will be able to create and design a controller that fits your unique style, with a wide variety of casings, analogs, colors and much more “ he has declared Diego Nunez, Vice President of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR.

“The PS5 gamer community deserves a controller that meets the most advanced gaming demands and that lives up to the quality standards it has come to expect from SCUF products. Each Reflex model was created for this; now you just have to customize it to make it unique. “ Nunez continued.

Not just for PlayStation 5, despite being built specifically for this specific console, but also for PCs with a Windows 7 or higher operating system. The cost of the new SCUF Reflex is around $ 199.99 and you can view them, as well as buy them, directly on the SCUF Gaming official site. You will see one wide range of colors, but also of configurations between body and touchpad, key kit and trigger system.

Here is the full list of what you will find on the site:

32 colors for the shell;

9 colors for the touchpad;

6 colors for the tast kit;

4 colors for analogs;

2 forms for analogs;

2 types of triggers;

7 colors of triggers and bumpers;

7 colors for the D-pad;

5 colors for the “Create / Optins” function;

2 Home keys.

Which of these has already caught your attention? We remind you that SCUF Gaming is in no way associated with Sony and that the products are sold exclusively by the company. For more details on their products, you could also visit the most popular social networks: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch or Snapchat. We inform you that, currently, the requests for the new model are high and there may be problems accessing the official website; you will be moved to a virtual queue, the duration of which varies according to the number of users present at that moment.