The rediscovered Inter Scudetto to interrupt Juventus’ winning streak earned Antonio Conte the Golden Bench for the 2020-2021 season. For him this is the sixth award in the technical sector (four gold benches, to which must be added a silver bench and a ‘special’ one, delivered in 2018 for the victory of the Premier League with Chelsea) that make him from this is the point of view of the most successful coach in the history of football. As always, his colleagues voted for him, “with an almost total participation” (86%), specified the satisfied FIGC president Gabriele Gravina, who continued: “This is a prestigious award and in a football in continuous evolution, I hope that these great coaches are a spur and an example for the new generations, especially in the field of training and constant updating “. See also F1, the Melbourne circuit gets a makeover: new asphalt in Austin

Antonio smiles – The award was delivered to Conte directly at the Spurs headquarters: “I am happy because it is an award given to me by my technical colleagues. I want to share this recognition with the staff and with the players who accompanied me on the path last season at Inter. “.

Deserved award – Demetrio Albertini, president of the Technical Sector, then explained: “Conte deserved this award because he was able in a short time to transfer his mentality and philosophy to the players; he had the great satisfaction of finding his ideas on the pitch”.

Also Dionisi and Lucarelli – The silver bench was won by the current Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi, who a year ago led Empoli to the promotion by closing the tournament in first place: “I’m not saying it’s unexpected, but it’s a nice surprise anyway … “. For Serie C, another coach capable of obtaining promotion at the end of an exciting championship was awarded: Cristiano Lucarelli at the helm of Ternana. In the women’s Serie A, Rita Guarino closed her cycle at Juventus with the Golden Bench (four league titles, one Italian Cup and two Super Cups). See also Gazzetta Sports Awards, all the winners: from Jacobs to Bebe Vio, kings and queens of 2021

March 31, 2022 (change March 31, 2022 | 15:49)

