With Christon and Harper, Derthona also wins race-2. The third challenge on Friday in Trentino

TORTONA-TRENTO 84-81

Series 2-0

Derthona also won match 2 of the quarter-final series against Trento, with a determined and careful match, won by relying on their physical superiority and ability on the offensive front to also exploit counter-attack situations and on the defensive front to use blocks and decisive rebounds. Trento pays for the lack of depth and the load of fouls in the final and everything will be played out in game-3 on Friday, with the home factor. Brilliant start from both sides, Trento immediately tries to extend with Flaccadori and Grazulis up to +7, 11-4 in the 5th minute, which Candi counters with a triple that prevents a breakaway. Harper made the tie 11-11 with a free throw and overtaking in the 9th minute, with Trento having been struggling to score for almost half the period. It’s the triple from Udom who puts Trento ahead, Tortona still finishes 18-17. See also Champions, who passes and who is out: the group-by-group qualification framework

twist ahead — Harper’s triple puts Tortona ahead, 23-21, whose mixed zone tries to close offensive gaps for the guests, but is punctured from afar by Spagnolo’s triple. The two teams retaliated blow by blow, with Tortona more penetrating on the counterattack, while Trento made more possession and circulation. In the middle of the period a lot of defense for Tortona and the extension when Daum reaches 41-34 on which we go to rest. Grazulis and Atkins drag Trento close in the first 3′ of the second half, then the Daum-Macura company warms up, Cain also dominates in the opponent’s area and scores, then becomes a counter-attack, with Trento all unbalanced and scores again and the gap becomes double digits, 52-42 in the 24th minute. Derthona is very attentive in defense and able to exploit the greater physicality compared to Trento, who however has the talent of Spagnolo who conquers a 3-point game with a great move. The plays move the defenses, it closes 66-58. See also Eintracht Frankfurt-Turin, the latest from the fields: the kick-off at 2.30 pm

the final of the race — At the start of the last period, Harper immediately puts in 4 points for +12, Radosevic cancels Forray’s triple. Trento pays the penalty because in the 35th minute, within a couple of possessions, Atkins and Crawford come out for 5 fouls, with the advantage remaining on the ten for Tortona. Filloy’s triple of 82-72 with 1′ to go seems to close the game, but 10” from the end Grazulis invents the 82-78 mileage triple and keeps the final alive, on which Daum makes his free throws and Forray a triple at the last second.

Tortona: Macura, Christon 18, Harper 16, Cain 9

Trent: Grazulis 19, Spanish 17, Flaccadori 9

May 16 – 21:09

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Scudetto #playoffs #quarterfinals #Tortona #beats #Trento