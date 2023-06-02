Naples is preparing for the 2023 Scudetto party on 4 June. “The share of tourists who are Napoli fans, or more simply football enthusiasts, attracted to Naples by the celebrations that will take place in the city on Sunday for the scudetto won by Spalletti’s team, is always very consistent and shows no signs of decreasing”, underlines the president of Confesercenti Campania and national vice president with delegation to Southern Italy Vincenzo Schiavo.

METRO, BUSES AND FUNICULARS UNTIL 2AM

The operating hours of buses, funiculars and the underground will be extended until 2 am on Sunday 4 June on the occasion of Napoli-Sampdoria, the last match of the Serie A championship scheduled for 6.30 pm at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, and of the party that will begin after the match in the stadium, broadcast on giant screens placed in various squares of the city and in the province. Anm, the public transport company of the Municipality of Naples, communicates that the Metro Line 1 will limit the Piscinola-Dante section with service without interruptions until 2 am of the following day; the last ride on the entire route will leave from Garibaldi at 21.04 and from Piscinola at 20.34, while the last night ride will leave from Piscinola for Dante at 1.26 and from Dante for Piscinola at 1.48.

The Montesanto, Mergellina and Centrale funiculars will remain in service until 2 am of the following day, as will the bus service of lines 116, 140, 151, 162, 169, 175, 182, 184, 196, C16, 204, 254 ( by bus), R5, R7, 612​, while​ the​ other lines will carry out ordinary holiday operations.​ The Alibus service to Capodichino airport will also be guaranteed until 2 am, just as the car parks will remain open until 2 am Argento, Chiaiano and Frullone, while the Brin and Colli Aminei car parks will remain open all night. The trolleybus and tram service will instead be suspended from 5pm.

Extraordinary journeys also for the trains of Line 2 of the underground. Trenitalia​, in agreement with the Campania Region and the Municipality of Naples, will circulate underground trains of Line 2 beyond the usual end time of the service and until 2 am, so as to allow an easier outflow of spectators from the stadium. In total there will be 88 additional trips departing from the Naples Campi Flegrei station, of which 44 in the direction of Naples San Giovanni-Barra and 44 in the direction of Pozzuoli.​

The railway services managed by Eav, the transport holding company of the Campania Region, will also be strengthened on Sunday 4 June. The Cumana railway line on the Mostra-Montesanto section will be extended with last runs from Mostra at 2.06 with arrival in Montesanto at 2.16 and from Montesanto at 1.41 with arrival in Mostra at 1.50.

The following additional trips will be made on the Montesanto-Fuorigrotta section: from Montesanto at 2 am with arrival in Fuorigrotta at 2.08 am and from Montesanto at 2.20 am with arrival in Fuorigrotta at 2.28 am. The Montesanto, Fuorigrotta and Mostra ticket offices will remain open to the public until the end of the service. The Piscinola-Aversa underground line has also been extended, with the last run from Piscinola at 1.45am, arriving in Aversa at 1.58am and from Aversa at 1.45am, arriving in Piscinola at 1.58am.