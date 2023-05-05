Unique emotions for Napoli, the new Italian champions, given that the historic third championship can finally be celebrated. In the locker room, wrapped in a Georgian flag, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia weeps over the success in the championship. He who dragged the Azzurri together with Osimhen to triumph in the championship, as shown by the video released by the club, cannot resist the emotion and is consoled by his teammates before joining the night of joy that awaits the city.