After the initiative for the triumph in the Conference League of Roma and for the scudetto of Milan last season, the Gazzetta dello Sport celebrates the conquest of the third tricolor of Napoli with a special initiative: with the G ALL subscription – which includes the newspaper in digital format, Sportweek, unlimited website/app and the exclusive G+ contents of Gazzetta.it – ​​with a 70% discount, you will receive the first page of the Scudetto as a gift in a collector’s version with a black or white wooden frame (21×29.7cm) .

The subscription

—

The annual promotion will be priced at €4.99 per month instead of €16.66 per month. You can access on desktop, smartphone and tablet and from three devices simultaneously. Once subscribed you will receive an email within 48h with the instructions for accessing the voucher which will discount 100% of the product (for a total value of €39) and shipping costs (for a total value of €7.99). Be a part of history and have a glorious piece of your favorite team delivered to your home!