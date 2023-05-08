Scudetto Napoli, fans who dressed a donkey with blue flags reported

The pacifier, or the donkey, is universally known as one of the symbols of Naples but some fans have gone too far in celebrating the victory of the scudetto. In fact, a donkey flesh and blood covered in flags. This aroused a trail of controversy on social networks, which then resulted in the complaint for the perpetrators of the gesture. The donkey was seized and then transferred to a stable near Benevento.

“I continue to reiterate – reads a statement from the deputy of the Green-Left Alliance – Francesco Emilio Borrelliwhich he cites Ilaria Bassoonpresident of the Lai (Italian anti-species League) – that celebrations must not be an excuse for barbaric behavior and for the torture of poor animals. It is foolish to use a donkey and transform it into an object to be exhibited triumphantly without taking into account that it is a living being with its own peculiarities and needs”.

“The poor animal colored in blue and adorned with the flags of the Napoli team – continues Borrelli – was immobilized and carried in triumph through the streets of the city in the days of greatest enthusiasm for the victory of the Scudetto. We are happy to learn that it is now you find in a stables, and we hope that very severe penalties will be provided for those responsible”.

