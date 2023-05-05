Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN’s microphones at the end of the match which mathematically handed Naples the third Scudetto in its history. Torn away from the party that inevitably broke out in the Dacia Arena locker room, the Neapolitan coach let himself go completely. “There were splashes of blue everywhere in the locker room – he explained – Those who are used to always working hard, can’t totally rejoice even for victories. Happiness is a fleeting thing, now we need to start again “. Spalletti’s words seem to clash with the festive atmosphere behind him: “This approach to life takes away something of happiness”.

Ciro Ferrara, alongside Diletta Leotta at that moment, tries to shake him: “E ja mister !!!”. At that point the coach of the blues begins to melt: “Seeing the Neapolitans happy is the greatest emotion, they are the ones who transfer the emotion to you”. But it is at the end of the interview with DAZN that Spalletti’s eyes begin to shine when he dedicates this victory to the people closest to him: “To my daughter Matilde, to the family, who are always there to push. To all my friends, to my brother Marcello”. At that point Spalletti, mentioning his brother who disappeared 4 years ago, was moved and left the interview station in tears.