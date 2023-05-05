“Their rhetoric is unbearable.” Giuseppe Cruciani, presenter of the Zanzara, in Straight and Backhanded on Rete 4 rejects the ‘romantic’ readings of the Napoli championship without appeal. The Azzurri are champions of Italy for the third time and Cruciani, often in the sights of Neapolitan fans, analyzes the situation in an aseptic way. “Societies win like elsewhere because they have sports projects. The rhetoric of the south and of a victory as a revenge against the north is ridiculous. Did the people of Naples win? But what victory for the people, did the club win and not the people”.