There is bad blood between Naples and the conductor of La Zanzara Giuseppe Cruciani. The reason? Sometimes it happened, during his broadcast, that he joked about some news events that took place in the Neapolitan city: often his interventions in which he asked “in which city did this happen?”, with Neapolitan background music, made the circle of social media.

“Their rhetoric is unbearable. The clubs win as elsewhere because they have sports projects. Southern rhetoric that is like a revenge match with the north is laughable. Did the people of Naples win? But as a victory for the people, society won and not the people”. These are the statements of Giuseppe Cruciani, during the Dritto e Rovescio program on Rete 4.

And the comments on social media were not long in coming: “Cruciani makes you vomit. He is so far from our world that he could never understand. Rhetoric? Now he is the one who always makes the same speeches full of hatred to get people talking about him because otherwise no one will slip away ”, writes a user. “Don’t spoil the Scudetto party with these statements,” writes another. Vincenzo, on the other hand, lets himself go with a condemning comment: “Pleonastic!”.