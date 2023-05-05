Naples: De Luca, Scudetto reason for redemption for the city and the South

“Napoli’s Scudetto victory is an extraordinary sporting achievement that goes down in the history of Italian football. It is recognition for a team and a coach who have demonstrated absolute excellence on the pitch”. Thus the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, who congratulated the Azzurri on social media for winning the third championship.

“It is a victory that is evidently loaded with other meanings that go beyond football – he underlines – it is a source of pride and, in some way, of redemption for Naples and for the South and for our many fellow citizens who look at us from all over the world”.

Scudetto Napoli, here are the fireworks in the city

Here are the fireworks in Piazza Trieste and Trento in Naples after the victory of the Azzurri’s championship.





Scudetto Napoli, at the Maradona stadium the chorus of “O’ Surdato ‘Nammurato” after the victory

The chorus of “O’ Surdato ‘Nnammurato” after the Napoli victory resounds at the Maradona stadium.





Scudetto Napoli, it’s a party in the square in Bologna, the fans sing “Napule è” by Pino Daniele

Party for Napoli fans also in Bologna after the victory of the Scudetto, in Piazza Maggiore people sing “Napule è” by Pino Daniele.





