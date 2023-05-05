Scudetto Napoli, Renzo Arbore speaks

“Napoli’s Scudetto is providential because it doesn’t come to comfort a run-down city or in any case with problems as happened 33 years ago, or as in the year of the first title (1986/87 season) which served to make the image of the city flourish”. Word of Renzo Arbore, one of the greatest connoisseurs of the history, passions, vices and virtues of Naples and the Neapolitan soul.



AND to Affaritaliani.it he tells the city’s triumph that goes beyond football.

“This is an extraordinary success that comes during a magical moment in Naples. And I hope it’s not just a moment, but the definitive rediscovery of a city that is the most beautiful in the world from a natural point of view, which has itself rediscovered the magical beauty of traditions, taste and elegance that Naples previously repudiated a little ‘ as rhetoric. After Achille Lauro and in the following season with Bassolino – who had done great things – it hadn’t been possible to make it the most city in the world because there were still some ‘terrible’ and ‘evil’ pockets that afflicted Naples very much”. underlines Renzo Arbore.

This scudetto from Luciano Spalletti’s team instead….

“…goes to seal a global image of Naples. A city that has an intense cultural life, full of great representatives and examples that tell it”.





Naples: Osimhen the masked man is a supereoe, Kvaratskhelia ‘anti-Leao’.

READ THE AFFARITALIANI.IT SCUDETTO REPORT CARDS HERE

For example…

“I am thinking of a director like Paolo Sorrentino, of stories like that of ‘Bastardi di Pizzofalcone’. And do we want to talk about ‘Mare Fuori’ which has become an international format? But I am thinking of the comedy of Vincenzo Salemme, of the talent of an actor like Massimiliamo Gallo, to Stefano Di Martino with his Bar Stella (Rai2 program, inspired by the famous bar, which really existed in Torre Annunziata, De Martino’s hometown, inaugurated by the actor’s grandfather a century ago, ed). And how can we forget the fiction ‘Mina Settembre’? It is the first time that all attention has been focused on artistic Naples. Thanks also to the skill of a writer like Maurizio De Giovanni (from whose works 3 series are taken: precisely I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Mina Settembre and Il commissario Ricciardi, ed). This Naples is a happy city that is rightly celebrated by a well-deserved Scudetto, won week after week and anything but random. And De Laurentiis was the architect of this triumph, he must be acknowledged. But let me underline the concept…”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

