A Napoli fan decided to celebrate the Scudetto by drawing a route in flight that reproduced the logo of the new Italian champion blue club. The news was reported by the Flightradar24 website, known for informing users about flight routes in Italy and around the world.

In particular, the site has detected a somewhat unusual air journey over the Gulf of Naples: an aircraft, which departed from Caserta, flew over the Neapolitan territory for just over an hour and a half. The result of the route is visually incredible: the aircraft traced the Napoli logo exactly, with the “N” and the circle that characterizes it, before returning to its base in Caserta.

Looks like one fan found a special way to celebrate @sscnapoli‘s Serie A title. https://t.co/zyi6qSoaFk pic.twitter.com/wx9PD1HBgm — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 9, 2023

An irreverent way to celebrate the Scudetto: the latest in a long series of celebrations by a fan base that has been waiting for this milestone for years and has no intention of stopping the party.