New waiting day a Naples for the mathematical conquest of the Scudetto. The appointment is at 20.45, when Spalletti’s team will take the field at the Dacia Arena in Udine: a draw or a victory against Udinese would mean the victory of the third Italian flag in the club’s history. In the city, a security plan is ready for any celebrations, which follows the one already implemented last Sunday on the occasion of the Azzurri’s first ‘match point’ which was thwarted by the home draw against Salernitana.

At 21, the ban on transit and vehicular circulation in the city center will come into force with the establishment of a maxi red zone, renamed by the authorities the ‘blue zone’, with checkpoints located at the access gates of the area.

the ‘blue area‘, according to the provisions of the ordinance issued by the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, will remain in force until 2 am and in any case until the needs cease. Line 1 and Line 2 of the underground, the Central and Montesanto funiculars and the Eav Cumana, Circumflegrea lines and the Piscinola-Aversa metro will remain open until 2 am.

Maximum commitment also in the Fuorigrotta district, where the traffic plan usually used in the event of Napoli’s home evening matches will be in force. The Diego Armando Maradona stadium will in fact be open to over 50,000 spectators to watch the match in Udine on 10 giant screens installed on the athletics track. The tickets, for which Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club has set a symbolic price of 5 euros with the proceeds going to charity, were pulverized in a few hours.

The mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi has signed an ordinance which bans the sale of drinks in glass containers, cans, rigid plastic, Tetrapak or any other rigid material close to and inside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. The ban on the sale of drinks in glass (with the exception of table services) will be in force from 5.45 pm until two hours after the end of the event. In addition to inside the stadium, the areas affected by the ban are as follows: from via Cinthia to via Terracina​, via Leopardi​,​ via A. Doria​, ​viale Augusto up to piazza Italia​, ​via Giulio Cesare up to piazza Itali​a, ​via Campegna​, ​via Diocleziano as far as the crossroads with via Cavalleggeri​,​ viale Kennedy as far as the entrance to the Mostra ​d’Oltremare​, ​the entire piazzale Tecchio​, ​largo Matteucci and Barsanti​,​ via Claudio​, ​via Marconi​, ​via Terracina between the intersection with via Cinthia​ and ​via Leopardi​,​ and the ​hospital San Paolo.​

Strengthening of Eav railway services (public transport company of the Campania Region). Eav has arranged for a strengthening of the railway services until midnight on the Cumana and Circumflegrea Flegrean lines, which connect the center of Naples to the municipalities of the Campi Flegrei, and on the Piscinola-Aversa underground which connects the Piscinola-Scampia station (with interchange with Line 1 subway) with Aversa in the province of Caserta. The last trips of the Cumana are scheduled from the Montesanto station at 00.01 with arrival in Torregaveta at 00.42 and from Torregaveta at 23.54 with arrival in Montesanto at 00.35. The last race of the Circumflegrea will leave from Montesanto at 23.36 with arrival in Licola at 00.19, from Montesanto at 00.00 with arrival in Quarto at 00.30 and from Licola at 23.56 with arrival in Montesanto at 00.39. The last run of the Piscinola-Aversa metro will leave from Piscinola at 11.45 pm with arrival in Aversa at 11.58 pm and from Aversa at 11.45 pm with arrival in Piscinola at 11.58 pm.