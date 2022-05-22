The Italian champion AC Milan will celebrate the 19th championship with a long party scheduled for Monday 23 May and with the parade on the open bus through the streets of the center of Milan. Starting at 6 pm, the team will greet their fans at the Casa Milan headquarters. After the greeting to the fans, the team will leave with a bus for a celebratory parade for the city of Milan which will end in Piazza Duomo.

The Rossoneri team’s tour will pass through Piazza Gino Valle – Viale Traiano – Viale Scarampo – Viale Serra – Viale Certosa – Piazza Firenze – Corso Sempione – Via Canova – Viale Milton – Via Moliere – Viale Alemagna – Via Paleocapa – Piazzale Cadorna – Foro Buonaparte – Via Cusani – Via Broletto – Piazza Cordusio – Via Orefici – Piazza del Duomo.