“We have to try until the end, the championship is decided on the last day. Inter didn’t give up, they want to play their chances until the end.” Simone Inzaghi and Inter keep the championship dream alive. On the last day of the championship, the Nerazzurri host Sampdoria: they must win and hope that Milan lose on Sassuolo. “We have to win and we need Milan to defeat. In football we must never give up,” Inzaghi told Dazn.

In Cagliari, where Inter won 3-1, Lautaro starred with a brace. “He has reached 25 goals this season, he scored 13 in the last 13 matches. Lately he hasn’t missed a match, he is a champion and is very important for us. He is not a discovery, he has done a lot for Inter in the last 2. He was very good, he always tried his best even when he couldn’t score, “he says.

A ‘thought’ to Sassuolo: “It’s an excellent team, it’s a technical team with many individualities …”.