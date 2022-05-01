In Umbria at 6 pm the first challenge for the title (best of 5) between 2 historical rivals

Still them, always them. Perugia against Civitanova from this afternoon (at 6 pm live Rai Sport, at PalaBarton) are competing for the championship as it happened from 2018 onwards and perhaps as it would have happened also in the season canceled by Covid. Sir wants to return to the throne after 4 very long years, while Lube wants to keep the scudetto that they have won on the last two occasions. The Umbrians are still the favorites (as they were at the beginning of the year), but as the two coaches Grbic and Blengini say, it always starts all over again. Five races (the second in the Marche on Wednesday evening) and five topics on which the challenge will be decided.

Joke – Sir Safety and Lube are 2 teams that have batters capable of changing the characteristics of a set, but also of a match. There are many and almost all very good in the specific field. How the two contenders will beat (and how they will be able to receive the aforementioned poisonous services) will technically decide the fate of these scudetto finals. See also Egonu gives the Italian Cup to Conegliano in front of Mattarella

Tiredness – The five semi-final races, in this period of the season (especially in a year like this, full of injuries and sudden stops due to the pandemic) were a blow that adds to the inevitable small or large routine problems. Who will be able to resist physically, but also from a psychological point of view to these marathons will have a decisive advantage. Mental keeping can become the tricolor watershed.

Leo Wilfredo effect – Leon has never won the Scudetto in Italy, but he has almost always been decisive in the successes of Perugia in recent years. The Cuban-Polish ace pulled the wagon long during the regular season (too much), but had a drop in performance (also due to knee problems) in the Champions League semi-finals and his team left. shrewd.

Osmany effect – Juantorena captain of Lube has always been decisive in his team’s streak in recent seasons. This year, however, he has not played (almost never) and Lube has not yet won anything … The popular Os is not in top condition, but could enter a series in progress. Juantorena can be worth more than a nut in canasta. See also F1 | The minimum weight increases by only 3 kg: a compromise choice

Lucidity – The electrified line of these matches will pass from the hands of Giannelli (Perugia) and De Cecco (Civitanova). They will always be on the front line and will always be under pressure, from the first to the last point. Staying clear as much as possible during a race can be worth the decisive point with conquering that magical dream that none of the protagonists ever mention: the championship.

May 1, 2022 (change May 1, 2022 | 11:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Scudetto #final #today #match1 #tricolor #decided #Perugia #Civitanova