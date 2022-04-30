Never say never. It is the film that accompanies the Monza exploit that at Palaverde in a sports hall full of history and trophies accomplishes the feat of beating the champions of Conegliano as it had already done this year in the regular season. Marco Gaspari’s team never tames, who are not distracted by Conegliano’s advantage in the tiebreak and awaits his big chance. He finds it thanks to an enviable determination. True Volleyball led by Larson snatches an incredible victory that changes the course of the series. Game 2 of a best of 5 series is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Brianza.

Conegliano-Monza 2-3 (23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 16-25, 13-15)

–

It begins as everyone expects with the Conegliano Alpine band playing the Mameli Hymn and with over 5000 people in the Palaverde stands. Even the sextets are the starting ones (with Van Hecke on the pitch from the start in place of Stysiak). What (perhaps) no one expects is the 6-1 in favor of Monza, in the first championship final in history. The advantage for Marco Gaspari’s team (11-5) is still important, before Conegliano’s grip tightens up to a draw (15-15). But here the Vero Volley dragged by Van Hecke (6 points in the set to 60% in attack) and by a Larson of substance (4 points), makes the decisive shot. Conegliano’s “revenge” was not slow to make itself felt. Santarelli confirms Courtney on the field in place of Plummer who entered at the end of the first part and with a set all touched to the wall and defended the Italian champion team runs away without Monza being able to intercept it. Egonu as in the first set signs 7 points and for the general public of the Panthers (the nickname of the players of Conegliano) it is not a problem to go 1-1. While the changes made by Marco Gaspari in Vero Volley are unsuccessful. Same exact script in the third set with Conegliano the owner who immediately takes the break again with the block and the attack. The Imoco makes fewer and fewer mistakes and there is no escape for Monza. It seems over. But is not so. Monza raises its head and after the changes of the previous set it returns to the original formation (with the exception of Candi instead of Rettke) and puts the tricolors 14-9 in crisis. Van Hecke’s jokes make the difference and the Monza wall is now impassable. It will be tiebreak. the Imoco starts well, flies away everything seems to have been decided, but Conegliano raises his guard and Vero Volley does the deed.